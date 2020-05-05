Click here for updates on this story
MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) -- An 18-year-old girl about to graduate from high school was shot and killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday night.
Mya Taylor and her friends went to the McDonald’s at Winchester Road and Millbranch Road near the airport to get food.
Her friends said they pulled up to the drive-thru window when a silver and gray sedan pulled up and started shooting.
“Her best friend said they didn’t even know they were shooting at the car; they just heard gunshots and ducked down,” her sister Brianne Sweat said.
Sweat said Taylor’s friends sat up, and she was slumped over in the car.
The teens think their car was targeted, but the windows had heavy tinting on the windows, so they don’t think Taylor was the specific target.
Taylor was set to graduate from Hillcrest High School this semester. The school sent out a note Monday about her passing.
Her family said she was happy, fun-loving and did not have any enemies.
Police said the suspects were last seen in the silver and gray sedan speeding away on Winchester.
Taylor’s family said there are surveillance pictures that will be released soon, and they’re hopeful the pictures will lead to an arrest.
“We want justice, but it still wouldn’t help,” Sweat said. “It would help, but it wouldn’t let us feel any less hurt.”
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
