Mexico still isn't paying for the wall. But here's where the money is coming from.

The US Department of Defense is diverting an estimated $3.6 billion in military construction funds to help build President Donald Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border.
The Pentagon on Wednesday released the full list of 127 military construction projects that will lose funds in order to help construct 175 miles of southern border wall.
The projects range from building training and ammunition storage facilities to fixing access roads to construction on a middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, along with a subway station entrance facility at the Pentagon.
Just under $1.8 billion meant for US and US territory projects will be reallocated to the border wall. The US is also pulling funds from several overseas projects, more than $1.8 billion, including from construction at air bases in ally nations like the United Kingdom and Germany.
Asked about potential concerns from European allies, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters in London on Thursday that his message is one of increasing "burden sharing" among allies when it comes to military spending, and that other countries should "maybe pick up that tab."
Below is the full list of military construction projects.
Domestic projects: $1,075,961,000
Alabama
Anniston Army Depot Weapon Maintenance Shop: $5,200,000
Alaska
Eielson Air Force Base, Repair Central Heat/Power Plant Boiler PH 4: $41,000,000
Eielson Air Force Base, Repair Central Heat/Power Plant Boiler Ph3: $34,400,000
Eielson Air Force Base, Improved Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Range: $19,000,000
Fort Greely, Missile Field #1 Expansion: $8,000,000
Arizona
Fort Huachuca, Ground Transport Equipment Building: $30,000,000
California
Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Construct C-130J Flight Simulator Facility: $8,000,000
Colorado
Peterson Air Force Base, Space Control Facility: $8,000,000
Florida
Tyndall Air Force Base, Fire/Crash Rescue Station: $17,000,000
Hawaii
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Consolidated Training Facility: $5,500,000
Kaneohe Bay, Security Improvements Mokapu Gate: $26,492,000
Indiana
Crane Army Ammunition Plant, Railcar Holding Area: $16,000,000
Hulman Regional Airport, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000
Kentucky
Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Campbell Middle School: $62,634,000
Louisiana
Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Apron: $15,000,000
Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Facilities: $24,000,000
Maryland
Fort Meade, Cantonment Area Roads: $16,500,000
Joint Base Andrews, Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization Relocate Haz Cargo Pad and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Range: $37,000,000
Joint Base Andrews, Child Development Center: $13,000,000
Mississippi
Jackson-Evers International Airport, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000
New Mexico
Holloman Air Force Base, MQ-9 Formal Training Unit Ops Facility: $85,000,000
White Sands, Information Systems Facility: $40,000,000
New York
US Military Academy, Engineering Center: $95,000,000
US Military Academy, Parking Structure: $65,000,000
North Carolina
Camp Lejeune, 2nd Radio BN Complex, Phase 2: $25,650,000
Camp Lejeune, Ambulatory Care Center Addition/Alteration: $15,300,000
Fort Bragg, Butner Elementary School Replacement: $32,944,000 (previously canceled)
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, KC-46A ADAL for Alt Mission Storage: $6,400,000
Oklahoma
Tulsa IAP, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000
Oregon
Klamath Falls IAP, Construct Indoor Range: $8,000,000
Klamath Falls IAP, Replace Fuel Facilities: $2,500,000
South Carolina
Beaufort, Laurel Bay Fire Station Replacement: $10,750,000
Texas
Fort Bliss, Defense Access Roads: $20,000,000
Joint Base San Antonio, Camp Bullis Dining Facility: $18,500,000
Utah
Hill Air Force Base, Composite Aircraft Antenna Calibration Fac: $26,000,000
Hill Air Force Base, UTTR Consolidated Mission Control Center: $28,000,000
Virginia
Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Construct Cyber Ops Facility: $10,000,000
Norfolk, Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse: $18,500,000
Pentagon, Pentagon Metro Entrance Facility: $12,111,000 (previously canceled)
Portsmouth, Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse: $22,500,000
Portsmouth, Ships Maintenance Facility: $26,120,000
Washington
Bangor, Pier and Maintenance Facility: $88,960,000
Wisconsin
Truax Field, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000
US territory projects: $687,284,000
Guam
Joint Region Marianas, Earth Covered Magazines: $52,270,000
Joint Region Marianas, PRTC Roads: $2,500,000
Joint Region Marianas, Water Well Field: $56,088,000
Joint Region Marianas, Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening: $37,180,000
Joint Region Marianas, Machine Gun Range: $50,000,000
Joint Region Marianas, APR - Munitions Storage Igloos, Ph 2: $35,300,000
Joint Region Marianas, Hayman Munitions Storage Igloos MSA 2: $9,800,000
Joint Region Marianas, APR - SATCOM C4I Facility: $14,200,000
Puerto Rico
Arroyo, Readiness Center: $30,000,000
Camp Santiago, Company Headquarters Bldg -Transient Training: $47,000,000
Camp Santiago, Dining Facility, Transient Training: $13,000,000
Camp Santiago, Engineering/Housing Maintenance Shops (DPW): $11,000,000
Camp Santiago, Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site: $80,000,000
Camp Santiago, National Guard Readiness Center: $50,000,000
Camp Santiago, Power Substation/Switching Station Building: $18,500,000
Gurabo, Vehicle Maintenance Shop: $28,000,000
Punta Borinquen, Ramey Unit School Replacement: $61,071,000
San Juan, Aircraft Maintenance Hangar (AASF): $64,000,000
Virgin Islands
St. Croix, Vehicle Maintenance Shop: $20,000,000
St. Croix, Power Substation/Switching Station Building: $3,500,000
St. Thomas, National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop Add/A: $3,875,000
Overseas projects: $1,836,755,000
Bahrain Island
SW Asia, Fleet Maintenance Facility & TOC: $26,340,000
Belgium
Chievres Air Base, Europe West District Superintendent's Office: $14,305,000
Bulgaria
Nevo Selo Fos, European Deterrence Initiative: Ammunition Holding Area: $5,200,000
Cuba
Guantanamo Bay, Working Dog Treatment Facility Replacement: $9,080,000
Estonia
Unspecified Estonia, EDI: SOF Operations Facility: $6,100,000
Unspecified Estonia, EDI: SOF Training Facility: $9,600,000
Germany
Baumholder, SOF Joint Parachute Rigging Facility: $11,504,000
East Camp Grafenwoehr, Mission Training Complex: $31,000,000
Panzer Kaserne, MARFOREUR HQ Modernization and Expansion: $43,950,000
Ramstein Air Base, 37 AS Squadron Operations/AMU: $13,437,000
Ramstein Air Base, EDI - KMC DABS-FEV/RH Storage Warehouses: $119,000,000
Spangdahlem Air Base, F/A-22 Low Observable/Composite Repair Fac: $18,000,000
Spangdahlem Air Base, EIC - Site Development and Infrastructure: $43,465,000
Spangdahlem Air Base, Spangdahlem Elementary School Replacement: $79,141,000
Spangdahlem Air Base, Upgrade Hardened Aircraft Shelters for F/A-22: $2,700,000
Stuttgart, Robinson Barracks Elem. School Replacement: $46,609,000
Weisbaden, Clay Kaserne Elementary School: $56,048,000
Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Hazardous Material Storage Building: $2,700,000
Greece
Souda Bay, EDI: Marathi Logistics Support Center: $6,200,000
Souda Bay, EDI: Joint Mobility Processing Center: $41,650,000
Hungary
Kecskemet Air Base, European Reassurance Initiative: Airfield Upgrades: $12,900,000
Kecskemet Air Base, ERI: Construct Parallel Taxiway: $30,000,000
Kecskemet Air Base, ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity: $12,500,000
Italy
Sigonella, EDI: P-8A Taxiway and Apron Upgrades: $66,050,000
Japan
Camp McTureous, Bechtel Elementary School: $94,851,000
Iwakuni, Fuel Pier: $33,200,000
Iwakuni, Construct Bulk Storage Tanks PH 1: $30,800,000
Kadena Air Base, Truck Unload Facilities: $21,400,000
Kadena Air Base, SOF Maintenance Hangar (Fiscal Year 2018): $3,972,000
Kadena Air Base, SOF Maintenance Hangar (Fiscal Year 2017): $42,823,000
Kadena Air Base, APR - Replace Munitions Structures: $19,815,000
Yokota Air Base, C-130J Corrosion Control Hangar: $23,777,000
Yokota Air Base, Construct CATM Facility: $8,243,000
Yokota Air Base, Hangar/Aircraft Maintenance Unit: $12,034,000
Yokota Air Base, Hangar/AMU: $39,466,000
Yokota Air Base, Operations and Warehouse Facilities (Fiscal Year 2018): $8,590,000
Yokota Air Base, Operations and Warehouse Facilities (Fiscal Year 2017): $26,710,000
Yokosuka, Kinnick High School Inc 1: $40,000,000
South Korea
Camp Tango, Command and Control Facility: $17,500,000
Kunsan Air Base, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Hangar: $53,000,000
Luxembourg
Sanem, ERI: ECAOS Deployable Airbase System Storage: $67,400,000
Norway
Rygge, ERI: Replace/Expand Quick Reaction Alert Pad: $10,300,000
Poland
Poland, EDI: Staging Areas: $34,000,000
Poland, EDI: Staging Areas: $17,000,000
Poland, EDI: Ammunition Storage Facility: $52,000,000
Poland, EDI: Rail Extension and Railhead: $6,400,000
Powidz Air Base, EDI: Bulk Fuel Storage: $21,000,000
Romania
Mihail Kogalniceanu, EDI: Explosives & Ammo Load/Unload Apron: $21,651,000
Slovakia
Malacky, EDI - Regional Munitions Storage Area: $59,000,000
Malacky, ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity: $20,000,000
Malacky, ERI: Airfield Upgrades: $4,000,000
Sliac Airport, ERI: Airfield Upgrades: $22,000,000
Spain
Rota, EDI: Port Operations Facilities: $21,590,000
Turkey
Incirlik AB, OCO: Relocate Base Main Access Control Point: $14,600,000
United Kingdom
Croughton Royal Air Force, Croughton Elem/Middle/High School Replacement: $71,424,000
Croughton Royal Air Force, Main Gate Complex: $16,500,000
Menwith Hill Station, RAFMH Main Gate Rehabilitation: $11,000,000
Royal Air Force Fairford, EIC RC-135 Infrastructure: $2,150,000
Royal Air Force Fairford, EIC RC-135 Intel and Squad Ops Facility: $38,000,000
Royal Air Force Fairford, EIC RC-135 Runway Overrun Reconfiguration: $5,500,000
Royal Air Force Fairford, EDI - Munitions Holding Area: $19,000,000
Royal Air Force Fairford, EDI - Construct DABS-FEV Storage: $87,000,000
Worldwide Classified
Classified Location, Talon Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon Radar - Utilities and Infrastructure Support: $18,000,000
WW Unspecified
WW Unspecified, Planning and Design: $13,580,000
CNN's Zachary Cohen and Jamie Crawford contributed to this report.
