Mexico still isn't paying for the wall. But here's where the money is coming from.

The US Department of Defense is diverting an estimated $3.6 billion in military construction funds to help build President Donald Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border.

The Pentagon on Wednesday released the full list of 127 military construction projects that will lose funds in order to help construct 175 miles of southern border wall.

The projects range from building training and ammunition storage facilities to fixing access roads to construction on a middle school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, along with a subway station entrance facility at the Pentagon.

Just under $1.8 billion meant for US and US territory projects will be reallocated to the border wall. The US is also pulling funds from several overseas projects, more than $1.8 billion, including from construction at air bases in ally nations like the United Kingdom and Germany.

Asked about potential concerns from European allies, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters in London on Thursday that his message is one of increasing "burden sharing" among allies when it comes to military spending, and that other countries should "maybe pick up that tab."

Below is the full list of military construction projects.

Domestic projects: $1,075,961,000

Alabama

Anniston Army Depot Weapon Maintenance Shop: $5,200,000

Alaska

Eielson Air Force Base, Repair Central Heat/Power Plant Boiler PH 4: $41,000,000

Eielson Air Force Base, Repair Central Heat/Power Plant Boiler Ph3: $34,400,000

Eielson Air Force Base, Improved Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Range: $19,000,000

Fort Greely, Missile Field #1 Expansion: $8,000,000

Arizona

Fort Huachuca, Ground Transport Equipment Building: $30,000,000

California

Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Construct C-130J Flight Simulator Facility: $8,000,000

Colorado

Peterson Air Force Base, Space Control Facility: $8,000,000

Florida

Tyndall Air Force Base, Fire/Crash Rescue Station: $17,000,000

Hawaii

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Consolidated Training Facility: $5,500,000

Kaneohe Bay, Security Improvements Mokapu Gate: $26,492,000

Indiana

Crane Army Ammunition Plant, Railcar Holding Area: $16,000,000

Hulman Regional Airport, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000

Kentucky

Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Campbell Middle School: $62,634,000

Louisiana

Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Apron: $15,000,000

Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Facilities: $24,000,000

Maryland

Fort Meade, Cantonment Area Roads: $16,500,000

Joint Base Andrews, Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization Relocate Haz Cargo Pad and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Range: $37,000,000

Joint Base Andrews, Child Development Center: $13,000,000

Mississippi

Jackson-Evers International Airport, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000

New Mexico

Holloman Air Force Base, MQ-9 Formal Training Unit Ops Facility: $85,000,000

White Sands, Information Systems Facility: $40,000,000

New York

US Military Academy, Engineering Center: $95,000,000

US Military Academy, Parking Structure: $65,000,000

North Carolina

Camp Lejeune, 2nd Radio BN Complex, Phase 2: $25,650,000

Camp Lejeune, Ambulatory Care Center Addition/Alteration: $15,300,000

Fort Bragg, Butner Elementary School Replacement: $32,944,000 (previously canceled)

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, KC-46A ADAL for Alt Mission Storage: $6,400,000

Oklahoma

Tulsa IAP, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000

Oregon

Klamath Falls IAP, Construct Indoor Range: $8,000,000

Klamath Falls IAP, Replace Fuel Facilities: $2,500,000

South Carolina

Beaufort, Laurel Bay Fire Station Replacement: $10,750,000

Texas

Fort Bliss, Defense Access Roads: $20,000,000

Joint Base San Antonio, Camp Bullis Dining Facility: $18,500,000

Utah

Hill Air Force Base, Composite Aircraft Antenna Calibration Fac: $26,000,000

Hill Air Force Base, UTTR Consolidated Mission Control Center: $28,000,000

Virginia

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Construct Cyber Ops Facility: $10,000,000

Norfolk, Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse: $18,500,000

Pentagon, Pentagon Metro Entrance Facility: $12,111,000 (previously canceled)

Portsmouth, Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse: $22,500,000

Portsmouth, Ships Maintenance Facility: $26,120,000

Washington

Bangor, Pier and Maintenance Facility: $88,960,000

Wisconsin

Truax Field, Construct Small Arms Range: $8,000,000

US territory projects: $687,284,000

Guam

Joint Region Marianas, Earth Covered Magazines: $52,270,000

Joint Region Marianas, PRTC Roads: $2,500,000

Joint Region Marianas, Water Well Field: $56,088,000

Joint Region Marianas, Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening: $37,180,000

Joint Region Marianas, Machine Gun Range: $50,000,000

Joint Region Marianas, APR - Munitions Storage Igloos, Ph 2: $35,300,000

Joint Region Marianas, Hayman Munitions Storage Igloos MSA 2: $9,800,000

Joint Region Marianas, APR - SATCOM C4I Facility: $14,200,000

Puerto Rico

Arroyo, Readiness Center: $30,000,000

Camp Santiago, Company Headquarters Bldg -Transient Training: $47,000,000

Camp Santiago, Dining Facility, Transient Training: $13,000,000

Camp Santiago, Engineering/Housing Maintenance Shops (DPW): $11,000,000

Camp Santiago, Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site: $80,000,000

Camp Santiago, National Guard Readiness Center: $50,000,000

Camp Santiago, Power Substation/Switching Station Building: $18,500,000

Gurabo, Vehicle Maintenance Shop: $28,000,000

Punta Borinquen, Ramey Unit School Replacement: $61,071,000

San Juan, Aircraft Maintenance Hangar (AASF): $64,000,000

Virgin Islands

St. Croix, Vehicle Maintenance Shop: $20,000,000

St. Croix, Power Substation/Switching Station Building: $3,500,000

St. Thomas, National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop Add/A: $3,875,000

Overseas projects: $1,836,755,000

Bahrain Island

SW Asia, Fleet Maintenance Facility & TOC: $26,340,000

Belgium

Chievres Air Base, Europe West District Superintendent's Office: $14,305,000

Bulgaria

Nevo Selo Fos, European Deterrence Initiative: Ammunition Holding Area: $5,200,000

Cuba

Guantanamo Bay, Working Dog Treatment Facility Replacement: $9,080,000

Estonia

Unspecified Estonia, EDI: SOF Operations Facility: $6,100,000

Unspecified Estonia, EDI: SOF Training Facility: $9,600,000

Germany

Baumholder, SOF Joint Parachute Rigging Facility: $11,504,000

East Camp Grafenwoehr, Mission Training Complex: $31,000,000

Panzer Kaserne, MARFOREUR HQ Modernization and Expansion: $43,950,000

Ramstein Air Base, 37 AS Squadron Operations/AMU: $13,437,000

Ramstein Air Base, EDI - KMC DABS-FEV/RH Storage Warehouses: $119,000,000

Spangdahlem Air Base, F/A-22 Low Observable/Composite Repair Fac: $18,000,000

Spangdahlem Air Base, EIC - Site Development and Infrastructure: $43,465,000

Spangdahlem Air Base, Spangdahlem Elementary School Replacement: $79,141,000

Spangdahlem Air Base, Upgrade Hardened Aircraft Shelters for F/A-22: $2,700,000

Stuttgart, Robinson Barracks Elem. School Replacement: $46,609,000

Weisbaden, Clay Kaserne Elementary School: $56,048,000

Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Hazardous Material Storage Building: $2,700,000

Greece

Souda Bay, EDI: Marathi Logistics Support Center: $6,200,000

Souda Bay, EDI: Joint Mobility Processing Center: $41,650,000

Hungary

Kecskemet Air Base, European Reassurance Initiative: Airfield Upgrades: $12,900,000

Kecskemet Air Base, ERI: Construct Parallel Taxiway: $30,000,000

Kecskemet Air Base, ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity: $12,500,000

Italy

Sigonella, EDI: P-8A Taxiway and Apron Upgrades: $66,050,000

Japan

Camp McTureous, Bechtel Elementary School: $94,851,000

Iwakuni, Fuel Pier: $33,200,000

Iwakuni, Construct Bulk Storage Tanks PH 1: $30,800,000

Kadena Air Base, Truck Unload Facilities: $21,400,000

Kadena Air Base, SOF Maintenance Hangar (Fiscal Year 2018): $3,972,000

Kadena Air Base, SOF Maintenance Hangar (Fiscal Year 2017): $42,823,000

Kadena Air Base, APR - Replace Munitions Structures: $19,815,000

Yokota Air Base, C-130J Corrosion Control Hangar: $23,777,000

Yokota Air Base, Construct CATM Facility: $8,243,000

Yokota Air Base, Hangar/Aircraft Maintenance Unit: $12,034,000

Yokota Air Base, Hangar/AMU: $39,466,000

Yokota Air Base, Operations and Warehouse Facilities (Fiscal Year 2018): $8,590,000

Yokota Air Base, Operations and Warehouse Facilities (Fiscal Year 2017): $26,710,000

Yokosuka, Kinnick High School Inc 1: $40,000,000

South Korea

Camp Tango, Command and Control Facility: $17,500,000

Kunsan Air Base, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Hangar: $53,000,000

Luxembourg

Sanem, ERI: ECAOS Deployable Airbase System Storage: $67,400,000

Norway

Rygge, ERI: Replace/Expand Quick Reaction Alert Pad: $10,300,000

Poland

Poland, EDI: Staging Areas: $34,000,000

Poland, EDI: Staging Areas: $17,000,000

Poland, EDI: Ammunition Storage Facility: $52,000,000

Poland, EDI: Rail Extension and Railhead: $6,400,000

Powidz Air Base, EDI: Bulk Fuel Storage: $21,000,000

Romania

Mihail Kogalniceanu, EDI: Explosives & Ammo Load/Unload Apron: $21,651,000

Slovakia

Malacky, EDI - Regional Munitions Storage Area: $59,000,000

Malacky, ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity: $20,000,000

Malacky, ERI: Airfield Upgrades: $4,000,000

Sliac Airport, ERI: Airfield Upgrades: $22,000,000

Spain

Rota, EDI: Port Operations Facilities: $21,590,000

Turkey

Incirlik AB, OCO: Relocate Base Main Access Control Point: $14,600,000

United Kingdom

Croughton Royal Air Force, Croughton Elem/Middle/High School Replacement: $71,424,000

Croughton Royal Air Force, Main Gate Complex: $16,500,000

Menwith Hill Station, RAFMH Main Gate Rehabilitation: $11,000,000

Royal Air Force Fairford, EIC RC-135 Infrastructure: $2,150,000

Royal Air Force Fairford, EIC RC-135 Intel and Squad Ops Facility: $38,000,000

Royal Air Force Fairford, EIC RC-135 Runway Overrun Reconfiguration: $5,500,000

Royal Air Force Fairford, EDI - Munitions Holding Area: $19,000,000

Royal Air Force Fairford, EDI - Construct DABS-FEV Storage: $87,000,000

Worldwide Classified

Classified Location, Talon Tactical Mobile Over-the-Horizon Radar - Utilities and Infrastructure Support: $18,000,000

WW Unspecified

WW Unspecified, Planning and Design: $13,580,000

CNN's Zachary Cohen and Jamie Crawford contributed to this report.

