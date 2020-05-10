Michelle Obama wishes Happy Mother's Day to those working 'tirelessly' during pandemic

Former first lady Michelle Obama wished the nation a Happy Mother's Day in a social media post that highlighted the struggles families are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.
"In this challenging moment, many of us have been reminded that life -- and especially parenting -- so rarely goes according to plan," Obama wrote on Sunday.
"So many mothers have been working tirelessly to get their families, workplaces, communities -- and themselves -- through this crisis. And I know many of you are separated from your families today, whether due to physical distancing or because your loved ones are essential workers, sacrificing this time to keep the rest of us safe."
As health workers battle Covid-19, some parents are choosing to live apart from their kids to protect them from the virus. Some families are also beset by fear and anxiety as Covid-19 makes inroads at nursing homes across the country, threatening the lives of vulnerable older adults.
Obama's Mother's Day message shared a similar tone to her Easter message this year, in which she said she has been "feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted."
The former first lady recently opened up about her experience parenting in the White House in her documentary "Becoming" released Wednesday on Netflix. Obama offers insight into the challenges she had in keeping her daughters grounded while living in a mansion with help and privilege. She says she insisted they clean their own rooms and do their own laundry, for example.
Obama also shared that she let the girls have a last sleepover with friends on their final night in the White House, but had to rouse them in the morning by saying, "Wake up, the Trumps are coming!"
First lady Melania Trump also shared a recorded Mother's Day message on social media Sunday, but did not mention the coronavirus pandemic.
"Today, let's recognize and honor all of our mothers, grandmothers and motherly figures for their wisdom, love and commitment to their children and our families," Trump said in the video. "I wish all of our mothers a Happy Mother's Day."
