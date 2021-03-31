FILE- In this May 11, 2017, file photo, members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Microsoft says it has won a nearly $22 billion contract to supply U.S. Army combat troops with its virtual reality headsets. Microsoft announced the deal Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)