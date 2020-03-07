Migrants say Greek forces stripped them and sent them back to Turkey in their underwear

EDIRNE, TURKEY - MARCH 01: Refugees and migrants are rescued from an island in the middle of Evros river after becoming stucked for the past two days after trying to cross from Turkey to Greece on March 01, 2020 in Edirne, Turkey. Several migrants attempting to cross from Turkey to Greece told CNN over the past week that Greek security forces took their documents, money, phones and clothes before sending them back to Turkey in their underwear.