Milwaukee police: 4-year-old picks up father's gun, shoots him and herself

Click here for updates on this story
Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) -- Police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl picked up her father's gun and shot him and herself on Sunday, Oct. 20, near South 60th Street and Warnimont Avenue.
According to police, it happened around 10:14 a.m. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.
Milwaukee police say the 33-year-old father of the girl lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was taken into custody.
Criminal charges are being presented to the District Attorney's Office in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.