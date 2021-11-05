GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's that time of the year when Miracle Hill Ministries starts opening up its cold weather shelters for people who need a warm place to sleep.
175 extra beds will go up on chilly nights across four Miracle Hill shelters in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee counties.
Volunteers at Rescue Mission in Greenville say Thursday was the first night of their cold weather shelter of the fall season and they had 54 people out of 100 available beds.
The cold weather shelters will be open every night the overnight temperature drops before 40 degrees or if there is a greater than 60% chance of rain or snow in the forecast.
A way to tell if the cold weather shelter is open a specific night will be if a white flag is flying above that shelter.
Anybody who needs a warm place to stay the night can go to the one of the shelters, although it is done on a first come, first serve basis with a limited number of beds.
The cold weather shelters open at 8 p.m. and once inside people can get a snack or meal, take a shower, and get a mat and blanket before breakfast and coffee the next morning.
"Cold is a very difficult time for those people that are looking for shelter and so what we do is we open our shelters open for anybody, you can just come in. You know we do security checks, guys we'd rather for them to be safe, have something to eat, especially being in a place where people care about them," said Marcus Kelley, who is a part of Miracle Hill Rescue Mission as a counselor.
We also reached out to the Salvation Army of Greenville to find out what donation items they are looking for this winter:
Hair Brushes
Combs
Diaper and Wipes
Full Sized Deodorant
Wash Cloths
Towels
Full Size Shampoo and Conditioner
Full Size Shampoo and Conditioner for Ethnic Hair
Twin XL Sheet Sets
Full Sheet Sets
Pillow Cases
Small Heaters
Miracle Hill Ministries says that some of the items this time of the year they are most in need of include blankets and coats.
