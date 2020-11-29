A boater missing off the east coast of Florida was found alive Sunday, clinging to his capsized boat about 86 miles from shore.
The US Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that the crew aboard a motor vessel found 62-year old Stuart Bee and took him aboard around 11 a.m.
Bee had departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral around 4 p.m. Friday on his 32-foot boat named the Stingray, according to the Coast Guard. He was reported missing Saturday by a member at the marina who said Bee typically doesn't stay out overnight on his boat, the Coast Guard said.
"Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. "Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee."
The Coast Guard said it dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircrew to look for Bee and notified mariners in the vicinity to keep a lookout for his vessel. US Customs and Border Patrol also assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said.
There was no immediate information on Bee's condition.
CNN's Kay Jones and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.
