WILLIAMSTON, SC (Fox Carolina) - An Upstate family hasn't Michael Thrasher in two years nearly to the day.
"Just trying to put the pieces together, but the puzzle is hard, it’s missing the corners and we can’t put it together without someone helping us," Apryl Smith said. Smith is Thrasher's sister and said her family has been trying to a solve a puzzle for two years now.
"If Michael was around, he would’ve called us. He would’ve called his sister, he would’ve called me and he would’ve tried to talk to these babies," Jackie Thrasher said.
Jackie Thrasher said her son hasn't seen his granddaughter in years and he didn't even get a chance to meet the newest baby in the family, his grandson.
"We look at them everyday and we see him," Smith said.
Thrasher's birthday passed and he was nowhere around to celebrate.
"I never dreamed that on Michael’s birthday, I’d be hunting down a body and not baking a cake, a mama don't think about that," Thrasher said.
Milestone have been bittersweet since August 5, 2017. Williamston Police say Thrasher left a woman's home on foot in Honea Path and wasn't seen again. Thrasher's sister filed the report in Williamston and they became the lead agency in the investigation. Police said SLED and other agencies are helping with the investigation.
"Michael's out there somewhere and someone knows it," Thrasher said.
The family is offering a $6000 reward to anyone with creditable information about where Michael may be.
