Missouri man faces federal arson charges after fire destroys Islamic Center

A Missouri man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a mosque in Cape Girardeau, about 120 miles south of St. Louis, federal prosecutors said.
Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, was recorded on security camera throwing objects through the window of The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau early in the morning of April 24, a Justice Department news release said, citing the criminal complaint.
The footage also shows Proffitt splashing liquid from two containers in the mosque, and then using "some type of fire starter" to ignite the flames, the news release said.
Proffitt, a resident of Cape Girardeau, was charged "with maliciously damaging a building by means of a fire," the release said.
CNN has reached out to Proffitt's attorney for comment, but has not heard back.
The building's front entrance and second floor were significantly damaged according to a Cape Girardeau police press release.
Along with federal charges, Cape Girardeau police charged Proffitt with first degree burglary, first degree arson and first degree property damage, all of which are felonies.
"The fact this fire damaged a place of worship during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is especially harmful," said Richard Quinn, special agent in charge with the FBI's St. Louis Division.
Proffitt was convicted in 2009 in state court on two counts of property damage motivated by discrimination after vandalizing the Islamic Center, according to court documents.
Proffitt pleaded guilty in that case. He was sentenced to three years for each of the two counts, but was allowed to serve the sentences concurrently, court records show.
Proffitt made his initial appearance in front of a federal judge Thursday and was ordered to remain in custody. His next hearing is scheduled for May 14.
