MITCHELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- Mitchell County Schools announces that all schools will be closed this week starting tomorrow, August 30, 2021.
Students will move to remote learning starting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, according to officials.
Students without devices can pick them up on Monday, August 30, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, September 7, according to officials.
September 3 is a workday for all staff, so there will be no remote instruction, according to officials. The district released all of these details via Facebook on Sunday.
The district did not release a reason for this switch to remote instruction.
