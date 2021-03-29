Mariners Baseball Opening day

A worker pressure-washes seats at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners baseball team, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Seattle as photos in the stands demonstrate how fans attending reduced-capacity games will be separated into "seating pods" to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The Mariners are scheduled to host the San Francisco Giants on April 1 in the Mariners' home-opener. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK (AP) — Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season. Trips to church and sponsor events may return, too.

Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of major league players and primary field staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Communal clubhouse video would return before and after games. Pool tables would be restored, along with team saunas.

A memorandum from MLB and the union obtained by The Associated Press stated "all players and staff are strongly encouraged to receive" COVID-19 vaccines when eligible.

