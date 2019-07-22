Click here for updates on this story
Morgan, AL (WALA) -- A doorbell camera caught the panic of a family after a 2-year-old girl fell off a beach house deck at Fort Morgan home the evening of Thursday, July 18.
The sounds of panic from the family can be heard on the neighboring camera.
The railings the little girl had her hands on appeared to give way, sending the toddler 12 feet to the ground.
"We were all screaming we didn't know what was going on and she wasn't breathing it was very scary," said her mother Angel Smoot. "Part of the banister just broke and she went through it."
According to Smoot, her daughter, Nova, was being herself and waving hello to someone across the street when the incident happened.
Smoot said a NICU nurse saw what happened and raced across the street to offer assistance. The child was airlifted to a Mobile hospital where she was diagnosed with a minor concussion. She was released later that night.
"She is doing great. She's acting normal; they released her about two hours after getting to the hospital."
Smoot told FOX10 News that a watchful eye could not have prevented this from happening.
"I feel like If you're gonna rent our your house you need to make sure the railings are secure and safe."
The family says they're exploring legal action. FOX10 News will continue to follow this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.