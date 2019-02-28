Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The weekend, the Gateway Project will have more closures and detours that could possibly affect your travel.
Officials say beginning Friday night, weather permitting, I-85 Northbound and the I-85 Northbound Ramp to I-385 Northbound will be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 Southbound at Exit 51B, sent to turn around on Woodruff Road at Exit 35 to I-385 Northbound, then returned to I-85 Northbound at Exit 36A.
As always, drivers are asked to be cautious when driving through the area and to observe speed limits and traffic signals.
