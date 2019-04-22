More than 60 cities and states in the US no longer observe Columbus Day

Columbus Day has been a political lightning rod for states, cities and municipalities around the US for years now. Most recently, Vermont and Maine joined the small contingency of states that have renamed the October holiday to "Indigenous Peoples' Day" to recognize the native populations that were displaced and decimated after Christopher Columbus and other European explorers reached the continent.
Technically, Columbus Day is a federal holiday, which means it is recognized by the US government and thus brings the closure of non-essential government offices, and, usually, places like post offices and banks.
But states and local governments can choose not to observe a federal holiday. And, as is the case with a growing number of places, change the name and intent of the October holiday altogether.
Here's a list of states, cities and other local governments that have chosen to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, as well as some places that don't observe the holiday at all.
States:
Vermont: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2019
Though the state made the unofficial switch in 2016 through a gubernatorial proclamation, the legislature just passed a bill making the adoption of IPD official.
Maine: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2019
New Mexico: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2019
Alaska: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2017
Governor Bill Walker also signed observances of the holiday in 2015 and 2016 before making the switch official in 2017.
South Dakota: Observes Native American Day as of 1990
Oregon: Observes Indigenous Peoples' Day as of 2017
Hawaii: Observes Discoverers' Day in place of Columbus Day
Cities and counties
Note: Some of these places observe Indigenous People's Day. Others do not observe Columbus Day, and still others partake in alternate observances.
Flagstaff, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
---
Berkeley, California
Burbank, California
Long Beach, California
Santa Cruz, California
San Fernando, California
San Luis Obispo, California
Watsonville, California
---
Boulder, Colorado
Denver, Colorado
Durango, Colorado
---
South Fulton, Georgia
---
Moscow, Idaho
---
Evanston, Illinois
Oak Park, Illinois
---
Davenport, Iowa
---
Lawrence, Kansas
Wichita, Kansas
---
Amherst, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Northampton, Massachusetts
Somerville, Massachusetts
---
Alpena, Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan
East Lansing, Michigan
Traverse City, Michigan
Ypsilanti, Michigan
---
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Grand Rapids, Minnesota
St. Paul, Minnesota
---
Bozeman, Montana
---
Lincoln, Nebraska
---
Durham, New Hampshire
---
Newstead, New York
Ithaca, New York
---
Carrboro, North Carolina
Asheville, North Carolina
---
Columbus, Ohio
Cincinnati , Ohio
Oberlin, Ohio
---
Anadarko, Oklahoma
El Reno, Oklahoma
Lawton, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
---
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
---
Nashville, Tennessee
---
Austin, Texas
Bexar County, Texas
---
Salt Lake City, Utah
---
Charlottesville, Virginia
---
Olympia, Washington
Spokane, Washington
Bainbridge Island, Washington
---
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
---
Madison, Wisconsin
