GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds are expected to attended the All Out March in Columbia tomorrow.
They are hoping to raise their voices on issues that are close to teacher's hearts.
Many from our area are using unpaid personal days to attend.
Administrators have made it clear that while the aren't stopping the teachers... they think they can do more good inside the classroom.
Some of the things teachers are hoping to get out of this effort are money and more resources.
They say they've been trying to get lawmakers attention and tomorrow they plan to get it.
Governor Henry McMaster says, "Everybody in the State agrees that it is time for major education reform in our state. We know we have some weak points in education but we have to let the world know that we recognize it and we are fixing those things and if we don’t do those things we can lose the economic advantage that we have that with these other neighboring states."
Tomorrow teachers are making the trip from all over the state to call for changes in South Carolina's educations system. They've march from the department of education headquarters to the state house to spread their message.
Natalie Arueta SC for ED Upstate Area Rep says, "I think for so long teachers have felt silent. They have felt scared and I am un-empowered because so many teachers in the state have kind of adapted this attitude of this is how things are. We are coming to find out that this is not how things are. We are finding power in our voices and that we are understanding that by taking action and hopefully positive change and reform can happen it's just going to take a whole lot of work and elbow grease for it to get there."
Some lawmakers, including Governor Henty McMaster, have spoken out against the rally, saying it sends the wrong message.
Gov. McMaster says, "Everybody understands their education is critical for our future and we have some things we miss you and I know that I and others are determined to see that we get them done and get them done in first class fashion."
Many Upstate school districts say teachers have requested personal days for may first.
More than 150 teachers are taking the day off in Greenville County Schools, but with statewide testing coming up, the district wants teachers to advocate for the students from inside the classroom.
Beth Brotherton, with Greenville County Schools, says, " We truly believe that if there is something important happening in the teacher's classroom, that there is no one better to be with students tomorrow then their classroom teacher. We are not discouraging anybody who has the personal time and can find a substitute to take that time to go to Columbia, but again thinking about the students and what is important to them and having that regular comforting teacher presents in the classroom is significant."
Local teachers of the year are encouraging teachers to stay here and after class reach out to lawmakers, because that may be just as effective.
Beth Brotherton encourages them to "Talk to the lawmakers and tell them where they live, tell them where they teach, tell them who their students are in allowed lawmakers to recognize that these are the people who are training their future constituents, their future workforce and this is a really important component to making this a great place to live."
Organizers think more needs to be done.
Arueta says, "Months and months of written letters to legislators, phone calls to legislators, speaking at Townhall’s, meeting with legislators. You see it not working and that is why we are where we are. At this point we didn’t want it to come to this but every conventional method we have tried."
"Our students first in for most are our reason why we are marching," says Arueta, "Education is an investment that our society needs to make. If we want to have an educated workforce, if we want jobs to come here, if we want a strong and robust economy, this is what it is going to take at the ground level. Our kids deserve it at the end of the day they are the most important in top priority and we won’t stop until we get what is best for them."
