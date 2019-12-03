Mother asking for help to bury daughter killed in Tonto Basin-area floodwaters

Click here for updates on this story
PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) -- Arizona's Family spoke to Lauren Rawlings, the mother of 5-year-old Austin Rawlings. Austin was in a vehicle that was swept away by floodwaters on Friday in Tonto Creek. Her body was located Saturday along with the body of her 5-year-old cousin, Colby Rawlings. The search continues for Colby's sister, 6-year-old Willa Rawlings.
Understandably, Lauren says she's going through a difficult time as she is seeking help to bury her daughter, Austin. Lauren's other children, who are back home in Peoria, are also dealing with the heartbreak of losing their sister. Lauren says Austin's celebration of life will be on Friday, Dec. 6. If you would like to assist with funeral costs for Austin, there is a fundraising effort underway.
Meantime, the search continues for Willa Rawlings, the 6-year-old girl missing after the vehicle she was riding in was swept away by floodwaters in the Tonto Basin area Friday. On Sunday, searchers recovered clothing and shoes they believe belong to her. Tracking dogs found them about 200 yards from where the truck was swept away.
