EMBARGOED UNTIL 12:01 A.M., MONDAY, OCT. 10 - In this photo made on Monday, Sept. 19, 2011, the hand of the mechanical prosthetic arm is shown between testing sessions at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center research facility in Pittsburgh. A quadriplegic research subject had a chip implanted on the surface of his brain that reads his intention to move his paralyzed arm and sends that instruction instead to an advanced bionic arm. The goal is to create mind-controlled prosthetics to restore some independence to the paralyzed.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)