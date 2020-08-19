SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (FOX Carolina) - TBI announced on Wednesday that a Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Megan Boswell in her daughter Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance and death.
Megan's indictments are for two counts of Felony Murder, one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, one count of Aggravated Child Neglect, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Abuse of a Corpse, one count of Failure to Report a Death Under Suspicious, Unusual, or Unnatural Circumstances, and twelve counts of False Reports.
PREVIOUSLY -
