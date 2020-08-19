Mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell arrested for giving investigators 'false reports,' police say

Megan Boswell, the mother of a Tennessee toddler missing for two months, has now been indicted.

 Sullivan County Sheriffís Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (FOX Carolina) - TBI announced on Wednesday that a Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Megan Boswell in her daughter Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance and death. 

Megan's indictments are for two counts of Felony Murder, one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, one count of Aggravated Child Neglect, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Abuse of a Corpse, one count of Failure to Report a Death Under Suspicious, Unusual, or Unnatural Circumstances, and twelve counts of False Reports.

PREVIOUSLY - 

Authorities confirm remains found are Evelyn Boswell

Authorities believe they found 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell's remains

