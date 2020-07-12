GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Foreverbell is the phase many wore on their shirts with pictures of Mykala Bell, who was one of two people killed in a shooting at Lavish Lounge one week ago.

They plan to keep her memory alive through the two children she leaves behind.

Chuck Duckett, Pastor for Galilee Baptist Church in Blacksburg, SC, says, "for us in the community we have to get back to… it takes a village. It will take all of us and I know that Pastor Thompson was clear that those babies may never remember this day, but they will know that people love them, that we are sticking together to make sure that they have the best possible life possible going forward."

The service was held at Relentless Church and with social distanced seating, her loved ones said goodbye. The spiritual leaders who were present say they prayed over this group for the strength to stand together.

Dr. U. A. Thompson,eulogist, says, "I encouraged them by looking to the scriptures… looking to God as a source of strength. Just as sure as he made each of us, he understands the issues and the things we are dealing with."

They hope that justice to come in this tragedy.

Jeffery Williams believes, "as long as we stay unified and don’t lose focus and to know that justice will be served. We will demand it and see it through till the end."

"Black lives in the matter not just to black people but it should matter to all people and we must stop the violence in our own community, curtale it. We must get back to being our brothers and sisters keeper and do everything we can to look out for one another and be really chilly for one another so that we can stop the heinous acts of violence that continue to occur in our community," says Dr. Thompson.

Pastor Duckett says, "we have to continue to trust God, stay encouraged, stay together and continue to love each other and protect each other and know that God will take care of us."

The family says if you share your memories on social media use the hashtag foreverbell.

There is also a go fund me to help her family and the two children she leaves behind.