Mother of football player who died of heat stroke: Know the signs

Louisville, KY (WLKY ) -- The mother of a high school football player who died of heat stroke is raising awareness about the dangers of heat as temperatures surge this weekend.
In 2008, Max Gilpin collapsed during football practice at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.
He died three days later.
With football practices starting, Max's mother is urging coaches and players to know the warning signs.
"When somebody stumbles during running or when they go down, it's just, you gotta be aware of that. It might not, you gotta take it a little more serious than we did back 11 years ago. Especially this community with everything that I've tried to push forward, we should be aware of the heat related illnesses," Michele Crockett, Max's mother, said.
JCPS canceled all school activities for the weekend amid the excessive heat warning, which goes until Sunday afternoon.
Crockett has partnered with Norton Children's Hospital for the 5th annual "Splash 'n Dash" to support the hospital.
It's Saturday Aug. 3 at Waterfront Park. The 1K and 5K courses feature water obstacles and splash zones.
