MoviePass says it will go dark for 'several weeks' to update its app

MoviePass is going dark while it sorts out some changes to its app.
The movie theater subscription service enables customers to see select movies in theaters based on a monthly fee.
"There's never a good time to have to do this," CEO Mitch Lowe said. "But to complete the improved version of our app, one that we believe will provide a much better experience for our subscribers, it has to be done."
The outage began Thursday morning. The company hasn't said when the service will be back up.
In a letter to subscribers, MoviePass also said it hopes to "recapitalize" and would continue efforts to cut costs.
The company says it'll credit customers for the days affected and won't bring on any new subscribers while the service is down.
MoviePass also said in the letter that it had been working for several months to make changes to its service and "ensure it meets the vision we have for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.