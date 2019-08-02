Mueller investigation cost $32 million, Justice Department says

The Mueller investigation cost a total of almost $32 million through the course of the probe, according to newly released figures from the Justice Department.
That accounting tallied both the amount former special counsel Robert Mueller borrowed from other Justice Department components that weren't under his direct control, as well as his office's direct expenses.
In all, Mueller directly spent about $16 million on his office over two years.
The total amount of the office of special counsel's expenditures for its final six months, from October through May, was $6.5 million, according to the accounting statement released Friday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
