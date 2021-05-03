GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Upstate was effected by severe weather on Monday.
The Greenville Police department says that a tree is down along Stone Ave. near Wilson St. Police say that many power lines in that area are down. GPD says the road is currently closed.
Officials in Elbert County says that a large commercial structure near Highway 17 has completely collapsed. No injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Elbert County Emergency Management shared pictures of the damage from the tornado on their Facebook page.
Emergency Management officials in Abbeville County say that multiple trees and power lines are down throughout the county.
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for latest severe weather coverage.
