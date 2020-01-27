An unknown number of people died when an overnight fire destroyed a dock of about 36 boats in Jackson County Park in Alabama, the Scottsboro Fire Department told CNN.
The Fire Department said other people are missing. Most of the boats at the dock were houseboats, the department said.
Several agencies, including Scottsboro Police, Jackson County and the State Fire Marshal, are on scene and investigating.
Jackson County Park is about 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.
"Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified," Jackson County Emergency Management Agency tweeted.
