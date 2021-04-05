Multiple upstate counties report surge in overdose deaths
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
LAURENS, SC (Fox Carolina) - Several counties in the Upstate are reporting an increase in deaths by overdose since the start of the pandemic.
That includes Spartanburg County, Anderson County, Greenville County, Greenwood County, and Pickens County.
However, Laurens County stands out. The deputy coroner reports an increase of more than 400 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Deputy Coroner Robin Morse hopes bringing awareness to this issue will help let those struggling with addiction know that there are resources available.
Brittany Fortescue, of Pickens, says she's struggled with addictions for almost 13 years.
"I have dealt with drug addiction since I was 12 or 13," Fortescue said.
She says she and her husband are recovering.
"We had a slip up. And we went from being a happily, married couple to hating each other. We almost got divorced, lost custody of our child," said Fortescue.
She says she saw a lot of treatment centers shut down during the pandemic.
Morse said the numbers are five times higher over one year in Laurens County.
"In 2019, we had a total of six. In 2020, we had a total of 21, which is a big increase," said Morse.
Morse says Fentanyl is the reoccurring drug showing up in their reports. According to the CDC, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain—more potent than morphine.
"We're seeing a lot of elicit pills crushed into fentanyl and made into pills. And they're selling them for something else. And then, the people are taking it. That's the problem. And they don't know how strong it is," said Morse.
Fortescue says she's watched too many people, even those who went through treatment with her, dies from an overdose. She encourages anyone struggling to get help, as there are free resources like AA and NA.
"It only takes the smallest amount. And I can't even name the number of people. One girl, in particular, a couple of years ago had relapsed after having a baby and was going to rehab the next day. She was going to detox the next day. And she decided she wanted to do it just one more time. And she died. So, it's definitely a life-or-death situation," Fortescue said.
Fortescue reconnected with her husband after they both went through treatment through a Christian program. She says she leaned on her church for help too.
They've now been three years sober, got their house out of foreclosure, and got custody back of their child.
The Gateway Counseling Center, in Clinton, is available for help. The director says they can get you started in their program within 48 hours, whether you have insurance or not. And they have ways to help get you covered, free of cost.
Tags
Locations
Tresia Bowles
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular Stories
- By Homero De la Fuente and Amir Vera, CNN
- Posted
Equipment & furniture from inside Lavish Lounge headed to online auction. Here's what you can bid on
- Dal Kalsi
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.