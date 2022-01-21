COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the Sought Carolina State Grand Jury issued four indictments against suspended attorney Alexander Murdaugh.
Wilson said these new indictments charge Murdaugh with 19 counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent and 4 counts of Computer Crimes.
According to Wilson, the first indictment alleges that Murdaugh defrauded victims of $583,056.14. The indictment is venued in Allendale County and charged Murdaugh with the following:
- Three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More
- Two counts of Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More
The second new indictment came from a scheme where Murdaugh allegedly defrauded a victim of $1,325,000. The indictment is venued in Hampton County and charged him with the following:
- Fourteen counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less than $10,000
- One count of Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More
The third indictment was venued in Hampton County and accused Murdaugh of defrauding a victim of $350,245.08 during a scheme. He was charged with the following as a result of this indictment:
- Two counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More
- One count of Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More
The fourth indictment was also venued in Hampton County, and came from an alleged scheme to defraud a victim of $398,714.90. Murdaugh was charged with the following as a result of the alleged scheme:
- Three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More
- Two counts of Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More
This State Grand Jury investigation has been led by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina State Attorney General's Office.
