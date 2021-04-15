NAACP and DHEC partner for open vaccination events for underserved communities
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (Fox Carolina)- The vaccine rollout is taking off in the Upstate, but there is another side to this story.
The Greenville NAACP says we need more access to vaccines for minority groups and underserved communities.
So, they partnered with DHEC to bring the vaccines straight to them.
They're calling it the "We're Done Dying" campaign.
There will be a free, vaccination event at Athens Baptist Church, in Traveler's Rest on Apr. 17, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The local president J. M. Flemming says this community doesn't get as much attention as other areas in Greenville County. And minority groups are left behind.
"We've always been ignored. We've always been overlooked, taken for granted. And so, one of the things, it's nothing different now. It's that we're calling they're hand on it," Flemming said.
Flemming says it's an action initiated by the state conference NAACP to mitigate the disparities of the COVID-19 vaccination access in rural and underserved communities.
"We're going into every community and outlying community in Greenville County to address these problems," Flemming said.
He says the problem is people of color are still contracting the virus at a disproportionate rate. The CDC confirms that racial or ethnic minority groups are people who are economically and socially disadvantaged are at a higher risk.
Jonathan Pepper thinks the event will greatly impact Travelers Rest.
"Some people can't get out and don't have transportation and they provide it for them or bring it to them. It's beautiful," Pepper said.
Pepper has lived in TR all of his life. He agrees the communityneeds more events like this, but is still hesitant about the vaccine.
"Some side effects that people were having, some people say they weren't having any, but I guess it's according to the individual," Pepper said.
The NAACP's flyer says they're trying to get shots in the arms of African Americans. Flemming says, historically, Black people have a good reason to be apprehensive about getting vaccinated, but he's still giving it his best effort.
“We have some reasons to be skeptical of it, but I think, at this point in time, we’ve been taking every other medicine that they’ve put on the market through school, and everything else—lumps of sugar, and everything else. So, I think that for the good of the community, I’m encouraging all of us to get the vaccine," said Flemming.
They will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine. It is a drive-up event, first come, first served, while supplies last.
Flemming says they will have about 400 doses. And there is no pre-registration.
The NAACP and DHEC also has plans for Simpsonville, Mauldin, and Fountain Inn.
The next event is May 15 at Reedy Baptist Church, in Mauldin.
