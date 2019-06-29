Naked driver fleeing home now charged with murder

Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB) -- Charges have been filed in the murder of a Greenwood woman .
Dana C. Jones, 44, was charged Friday with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and assault in the death of Kimberly Alcorn.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight, in the 13000 block of South Harris Road.
Alcorn, 54, was found dead from a gunshot wound on a bed inside the residence.
Deputies observed a vehicle pulling out of the driveway and gave chase. The vehicle wound up hitting a tree and was disabled, according to court documents.
Jones, who was naked in the car, was arrested at the scene.
A witness inside the residence at the time of the killing also said Jones shot and killed a pit bull.
Jones refused to speak with investigators, according to a probable cause statement.
Bond for Jones has been set at $250,000, cash only.
