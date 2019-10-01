Naked man apprehended fleeing the scene after allegedly stabbing brother, beating grandmother

Click here for updates on this story
Baltimore, MD (WJZ) -- A man has been arrested for stabbing and killing his brother and beating his grandmother in Baltimore over the weekend.
Trever McDole has been identified as that man, who was seen running naked from an East Baltimore home after a fatal stabbing on E. Lafayette Street at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived to investigate, they saw McDole running from the home and found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds.
They also found a 75-year-old woman unconscious and injured.
He faces numerous charges, including first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.
