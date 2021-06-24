RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bipartisan effort to legalize marijuana for medical use in North Carolina has received a legislative committee hearing. But it's unclear yet whether enough legislators are ready now to alter their views on pot.
Nearly three-quarters of states already allow medical marijuana. Senators debated the measure on Wednesday. Patients would have to be declared in writing by a physician to have one of several "debilitating medical conditions" to obtain an ID card to purchase or possess marijuana.
Ten cannabis suppliers that are licensed could operate several sales centers.
The bill would have to clear four committees to reach the Senate floor.
