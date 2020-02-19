Click here for updates on this story
HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) -- High Point police say 140 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs are off the street after a drug investigation ended with 18 arrests.
On Thursday, the police department’s Vice Narcotics Unit worked with the Greensboro DEA Task Force and U.S. Attorney’s Office to complete an investigation into heroin, fentanyl, meth and cocaine trafficking.
The city noticed an increase in the use of the drugs in late 2018 and early 2019.
In 2018, 17 people died of overdoses, and, in 2019, 23 more people died of overdoses.
Police say they have been working to make these “deadly narcotics” less available.
From early 2019 to mid-2019, officers were able to identify several suspected key players in narcotics distribution and related violence.
Across 18 arrests, police seized the following, with amounts rounded down:
140 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $421,000 14 pounds of heroin worth about $393,500 5 grams of fentanyl worth about $600 35 grams of cocaine worth about $1,500 72 grams of crack cocaine worth about $4,000 11 firearms
Police released the names of 18 people sentenced in U.S. District Federal Court as a result of this investigation.
Eduardo Villa-Deras, 150 months in prison, 3 years supervised release Juan Villa-Deras, 132 months in prison, 3 years supervised release Juan Manuel Ursua, 60 months in prison, 3 years supervised release, $7,200 fine Iovanny Hodges sentenced to 54 months in prison, 3 years supervised release, $3,000 fine Jeffrey Demetrius Haynes, 180 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Darius Jarmaine Harris, 120 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Antonio Cortez Gladney, 168 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Wesley Thomas Kennedy, 120 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Eddie Robin Simmons, 96 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Brett Coltrane Ferguson, 48 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Jamie Lee Joyce, 16 months in prison, 5 months curfew, 4 years supervised release Darrell Alan pell, 50 months in prison, 4 years supervised release Christine Renea Sims, 60 months in prison, 6 months curfew, 5 years supervised release Lyndsey Ellen brock, 57 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Carlos Calderon, 81 months in prison, 5 years supervised release Daniel Palacios-Salinas, 70 months in prison, 4 years supervised release William Henry Thatch Jr., 131 months in prison Tevin Rayshawn Williams, 106 months in prison, 4 years supervised release
