Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - A woman is facing assault and child abuse charges in McDowell County after deputies say she intentionally wrecked a vehicle.
According to deputies, 22-year-old Kendra Kerry Boyd, of Marion, was driving recklessly and purposely crashed her vehicle into another vehicle being driven by her children's biological father and carrying their kids.
Deputies say the 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were at the center of a custody dispute.
Boyd, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse. The North Carolina Highway Patrol also charged Boyd with careless and reckless driving.
