Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Seniors across Omaha are missing out on sports seasons, graduation, and proms. Today we met one group of seniors from Elkhorn South high trying to make the most of it.
This group of seven friends, all seniors, had pretty extravagant plans for prom and they weren’t going to let the cancelation get the best of them.
This group of friends from Elkhorn South High School didn’t want to go with dates to prom but they weren’t going to miss out on a staple senior activity.
They decided to have a little fun and buy the most over-the-top suites they could find.
When COVID-19 shut Omaha schools down they had a prom photoshoot to help memorialize their unusual senior year and reflect on the time they’ve spent here.
“While we are in high school all we want to do is leave.....we’ll always be appreciative of the things we have done,” said Mason Foley.
"We’ve been here for so long we’ve known each other for seven years and we became brothers and great friends so it’s going to be sad to see us all go apart," said Calen Bernbeck.
They say if anything, COVID-19 has made their senior year stand out from anyone else’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.