SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix reported its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years as people emerge from their pandemic cocoons. So it's adding a new attraction to its marquee: Video games.
The streaming giant on Tuesday announced it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no extra cost. Confirmation of the long-anticipated expansion came in conjunction with the release of its latest earnings report.
The numbers showed Netflix added 1.5 million subscribers during the April-June period.
That's slightly better than Netflix's own modest expectations, but still left the video service with its weakest first-half performance since 2013.
