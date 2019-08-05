New Orleans barber aims to set world record for most free haircuts for kids

Click here for updates on this story
New Orleans, LA (WGNO) -- For parents back-to-school can get pretty expensive with school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts.
One local barber is doing his part to help parents out this back-to-school season.
Fatt Da Barber from House of Fades Barber Shop is giving back by giving haircuts to kids for free.
Fatt Da Barber says he's going for a Guinness World Record on most free back-to-school cuts.
This is the 4th year Fatt Da Barber has done this.
In the past, he's also given free shoes to kids for back-to-school.
