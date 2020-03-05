CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A new dining option is coming to Clemson in a very familiar building.
Signage was up at the site of the old Western Sizzlin on Thursday that a new restaurant would be moving into the location.
The new restaurant will be the Sunshine Buffet.
Sunshine will open in the building at 898 Tiger Boulevard that was occupied for more than 30 years Western Sizzlin, which shut down in July 2019.
PREVIOUSLY - People are lining up to eat at Clemson's Western Sizzlin one last time before it closes its doors for good
