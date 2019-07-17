GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - In a few months, there will be a new restaurant on Augusta Street. Right now, it's a little yellow house that is being converted into Jasmine's Kitchen.
What makes it so special is that a local non-profit is going to employ survivors of sex trafficking to work for the lunch time eatery.
The organization, Jasmine Road, says this suvivor-led model is about helping these survivors stay off the street giving them jobs that will not only help them build up their job skills, but also their confidence to be successful in their new lives.
Beth Messick, Executive Director of Jasmine Road, says "They come to Jasmine Road and they get the healing that they need and then the next step is to get a job and to be gainfully employed to be able to sustain that out in the community."
Set to open this fall, the lunch time spot, Jasmine's Kitchen, will have survivors both taking your order as well as taking control of their lives after going through things that are tough to even think about.
Messick says, "There are women living on the streets of Greenville and a dark in this that few of us can imagine. Those women have no resources and no way out. Jasmine Road was created to provide that pathway for them off the streets, out of prostitution out of human trafficking and into healing."
She went on to say that the, "women that we work with him for a very traumatic background. They come from a background of childhood sexual abuse, physical abuse, and some of them have been living on the street for a really long time so really they have been exploited and used and that becomes their new life."
The little yellow house at 503 Augusta Street is being completely remolded into not just a cute restaurant near downtown Greenville, but it's more than that.
"Our concept is based on the community we want to have a welcoming environment so the community can come and be together and we look at it as it’s not us and them… It’s just us and re-create a community for these women because they’ve lost community when they’ve been on the streets and through the lifestyle that they’ve lived and just having that welcoming environment… And someplace they can always come back to you...we welcome women home"
Beth Messisk says that it is important for them to feel at home and at ease because it is only them that they can truly move forward.
Messick believes, "Want to provide hope. I think that is what it says to other survivors is that there is a way out of the streets and there is a way out of your circumstances. They don’t understand that they can get out and hopefully our community and to bring our community together as one."
She says, "these women are worth it. Once you meet these women, you will see the gifts, talents that they have and nobody has ever taken a chance on them and to be able to pull them out of the darkness and… Their lives matter"
They think the restaurant will open sometime in November. This project is being completed all from donations. Here is how you can contribute.
