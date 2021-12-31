GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's New Year's Eve, and people are out celebrating.
"It’s nice to actually get out this year cause last year we were all kind of stuck in our homes by ourselves. So it’s really fun to get together with friends and be able to celebrate this New Year's," said Erica Campbell, who came to Greenville from Greenwood to celebrate.
One New Year's Eve event back to close out 2021, the Reedy River Grand Ball.
The event was canceled last year after COVID-19 concerns.
At the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville, the final preparations were made Friday afternoon.
The event sold out of its around 1,000 tickets a couple weeks ago.
"This year has been great. It's carried on from March, April when we kind of opened things back up to even now that things are starting to, I don't want to say get worse again, but COVID numbers are rising but people are still ready to get out," said Braxton Wilson, Palmetto Entertainment Owner.
With those numbers going up again we spoke with Wilson, the promoter for the event, about if their plans have changed.
He says all the acts are going on as scheduled, although a few staff will not be in attendance after all subcontractors were asked to get tested ahead of the event.
"We did have a few that did test before the event in the last few days test positive so they will not be here tonight. We've sent out emails that have encouraged guests and ticketholders to get tested," said Wilson.
Hand sanitizer and masks were offered when people walked in.
"We are following the hotel guidelines, the city and state guidelines and we've also been working very closely over the past 10 or 15 days as things have started to arise," explained Wilson.
He says they also offered full refunds to any guests who tested positive for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.