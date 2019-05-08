Newborn baby found alive in dumpster in suburban Boca Raton, PBSO says

Click here for updates on this story
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl (WPTV) -- An investigation is underway after a baby was found alive in a dumpster in suburban Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, two people were walking in an apartment complex near Boca Entrada Blvd. around 9 a.m., and heard what sounded like a baby crying.
That's when they found a newborn baby girl alive in a dumpster, PBSO says.
The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Detectives with PBSO's Special Investigations Division are now working the incident.
If you know who left the baby there, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
