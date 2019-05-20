Newborn giraffe named after Lincoln student who passed away from brain cancer

Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, Ne (KPTM) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced the name of their newborn giraffe.
The zoo held a contest asking the community to submit name ideas.
Friday morning, the zoo announced the giraffe will be named after a Lincoln student who passed away from brain cancer.
The name choice was submitted by one of Zoe's teachers.
