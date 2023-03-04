To reach more Black men, Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Hollings Cancer Center will bring its Prostate Screening Program for African American Men (SC AMEN Program) to the Urban League of the Upstate on March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Latest numbers from the DoD reveal women make up 17% of the active-duty population, and 21% of the National Guard. The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas believes more education not only boosts recruitment prospects, but also changes national defense narratives.
The Armstrong’s, John Hartford, Lillie Belle Mills, and Ellen lived on College Street in Spartanburg for 50 years. A Black family living and working during the Jim Crow era, the Armstrong’s had a unique set of talents.
The jury visited the Murdaughs' home along Moselle Road Wednesday morning after the Defense requested that they see the site where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed in 2021 as part of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.