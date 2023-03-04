News

Tree and powerlines on Anderson County home during severe storms on March 3, 2023.

Damage, outages reported as severe storms move through western Carolinas

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Storm damage and power outages are being reported Friday night as a line of severe storms moves through Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

Death investigation in Anderson Co.

Deputies investigating after two found dead inside Anderson Co. business

By Freeman Stoddard
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside an Anderson County business Friday night.

A leak in the roof at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena has caused a delay in the Georgia vs. LSU...

Georgia vs. LSU game delayed due to high winds at The Well during storms

By FOX Carolina News Staff
The quarterfinal game between Georgia and LSU in the SEC women’s basketball tournament is delayed Friday night in Greenville.

To reach more Black men, Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Hollings Cancer Center...

Prostate cancer the second leading cause of death among Black men, MUSC addressing disparities

By Arthur Mondale
To reach more Black men, Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Hollings Cancer Center will bring its Prostate Screening Program for African American Men (SC AMEN Program) to the Urban League of the Upstate on March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Coroner investigating after inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. jail

By Freeman Stoddard
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate recently passed away after being found unresponsive at the Spartanburg County jail.

Judge warns against sharing leaked Murdaugh autopsy photo

By Amanda Shaw
After sentencing Alex Murdaugh to life in prison, Judge Clifton Newman announced that a graphic photo from the trial had been leaked.

Upstate men sentenced for sexual crimes involving children

By Freeman Stoddard
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two Greenville County men were recently sentenced for unrelated cases involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

One dead after medical emergency causes five-car crash in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
The Asheville Police Department announced that one person passed away Thursday night following a crash along Hendersonville Road.

Officials, community react to Murdaugh conviction, life sentence

By Amanda Shaw
Officials across South Carolina are reacting to a judge’s decision to sentence convicted killer Alex Murdaugh to two life sentences.

Alex Murdaugh gets 2 life sentences for murders of wife, son

By FOX Carolina News Staff
The jury in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh reached a guilty verdict after 3 hours of deliberation.
Friday’s Clemson vs. Carolina baseball game moved to later time

By Anisa Snipes
Carolina and Clemson will play three games over the weekend.

Upstate, WNC school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Find out what schools have announced changes.

Judge delivers harsh truths to Alex Murdaugh during sentencing

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Amanda Shaw
Newman highlighted the role the Murdaugh family, a line of solicitors and attorneys, played in running the legal system in the community for nearly a century.

Gamecocks open SEC tournament against Arkansas

By Beth Hoole
The Gamecocks’ quarterfinal game is set for noon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, facing eighth-seeded Arkansas.

Man accused of holding woman hostage, stabbing arrested in Oconee Co.

By Anisa Snipes
The woman told deputies Deputies she was told she was not allowed to leave the bathroom of the home from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning.

Speedway’s Upstate Holiday Light Show finds new home

By Anisa Snipes
This comes after the Greenville-Pickens Speedway was listed for sale.

Upstate man doubts big lottery win until he gets check

By Anisa Snipes
The Lottery said the man couldn’t believe his good fortune.

Upstate woman arrested after 9 puppies found in trash bag, official says

By Anisa Snipes
Officials said the puppies were just four weeks old.

Weekend detour on I-85 in Spartanburg County to reroute drivers

By Anisa Snipes
According to the department, the detour is being used to allow for removal of bridge beams on the old CSX railroad bridge.

Simpsonville Arts Center recognized for impact on economic development

By Freeman Stoddard
The City of Simpsonville announced that The Simpsonville Arts Center was recently recognized by the Municipal Association of South Carolina for its impact on economic development.

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church stepping up to fill community needs, reduce health inequities

By Kennedi Harris
The doors at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church almost never close. Though the pews are empty and there’s no pastor at the pulpit, on Thursdays they offer something else.

Historic building in Laurens reopens as Esports facility, entertainment venue

By Zach Prelutsky
It’s a partnership between Presbyterian College and the city of Laurens.

Prosecution releases statements after Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder

By Freeman Stoddard
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released statements from the prosecution after Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murder Thursday night.

Museum changing the narrative on women in uniform, global conflicts

By Arthur Mondale
Latest numbers from the DoD reveal women make up 17% of the active-duty population, and 21% of the National Guard. The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas believes more education not only boosts recruitment prospects, but also changes national defense narratives.

Easley man in custody faces new charges for reported child sexual abuse material

By Freeman Stoddard
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that an Upstate man is facing charges connected to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers searching for driver from hit-and-run in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist in critical condition Wednesday.

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial

By Amanda Shaw
O.J. Simpson thinks it was probably a mistake for Alex Murdaugh to take the stand while on trial for the murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh trial, Day 28: Defense says SLED ‘failed miserably’ in murder investigation

By Amanda Shaw
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team delivered closing arguments Thursday morning.

Panthers founder Jerry Richardson dies

By FOX Carolina News Staff
The Carolina Panthers announced the death of founder and former owner Jerry Richardson on Thursday.

Deputies respond to armed robbery at bank in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Deputies are currently on scene.

Asheville PD needs help identifying pedestrian killed by drunk driver

By Anisa Snipes
Do you know who this man is?

Lockdown lifted at Upstate school following ‘unfounded bomb threat’, district says

By Anisa Snipes
The lockdown was put into place Thursday morning.

Road back open after ‘large landslide’ reported in Polk County

By Anisa Snipes
The road was closed in both directions, according to officials.

LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say

By Nevin Smith and Ashley Jones
A teacher’s aide is charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly taped a student in an elementary school.

Impeachment inquiry resolution filed in $3.5 billion state accounting error

By Nevin Smith
The multi-billion error came over a ten year period.

18-year-old arrested on 13 child sex crimes in Spartanburg, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
The Sheriff's Office said the lead investigator also feels the potential for other victims is a strong possibility.

Hank scores 19, Clemson women beat Pitt in ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press
It was the fourth straight opening-round win for Clemson.

Man wanted for attempted murder, assault with beer bottle arrested in TN, deputies say

By Alvieann Chandler
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was arrested and a man is on the run following a break-in where shots were fired on Tuesday night.

Historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway listed for sale

By Anisa Snipes
The race track was listed as an industrial park.

Burning tractor trailer causes I-85S to shut down in Cherokee Co.

By Anisa Snipes
SCDOT says all lanes are blocked.

High School in Rutherford Co. responds to reported threat

By Freeman Stoddard
Chase High School officials said they investigated a reported threat that circulated on social media Wednesday night.

Missing man found dead in Madison Co. following extensive search

By Freeman Stoddard
Madison County Officials announced that the body of a missing man was recently found near the Redmon Dam.

Documentary will highlight “The Celebrated Armstrongs” Spartanburg’s little-known Black magicians

By Kennedi Harris
The Armstrong’s, John Hartford, Lillie Belle Mills, and Ellen lived on College Street in Spartanburg for 50 years. A Black family living and working during the Jim Crow era, the Armstrong’s had a unique set of talents.

Jury visits Murdaugh family home as part of murder trial

By Freeman Stoddard
The jury visited the Murdaughs' home along Moselle Road Wednesday morning after the Defense requested that they see the site where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed in 2021 as part of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Murdaugh prosecutors close on Day 27: ‘Don’t let him fool you too’

By Amanda Shaw
For three hours, prosecutors argued that Alex Murdaugh is a “family annihilator” who has easily and convincingly lied to everyone in his life.

Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas reimagines museum experience, seeks more collaborations and artifacts

By Arthur Mondale
Living museum not only wants to see more students, but more collaborations with veterans and their families in the Carolinas.

Obesity put her at higher risk for COVID hospitalization, so she made a life change

By Kari Beal
According to the CDC, having obesity may triple the risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

More than 14 pounds of drugs found in largest drug bust in Rutherford Co. history, deputies say

By Alvieann Chandler
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies found more than 14 pounds of drugs in the largest drug bust in the county’s history.

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Asheville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
The Asheville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in south Asheville on Wednesday morning.

What are the charges facing Jalen Carter?

By Tim Darnell
The former UGA defensive standout - and the upcoming NFL draft's consensus No. 1 pick - is charged with reckless driving and drag racing.