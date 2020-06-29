(FOX Carolina) -- As a series of isolated Summer storms rolled in on Monday, so did some heavy winds that damaged trees and blocked roadways.
ANDERSON:
According to the National Weather Service trees were reported down on McNeely Road in Powdersville just after 6:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE:
The NWS reported a tree down at Coachman Drive and Georgia Road just after 6:30 p.m.
POWER OUTAGES:
Duke Energy reported around 1,000 outages in the Greenville area due to the storms.
If you need to report an outage or check a restoration time, go here.
