SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Block and The Kelly Mac Show, in partnership with the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation and the City of Spartanburg, distributed 1,200 free fresh gallons of Borden milk (2% and Vitamin D) to those in need on Saturday.
This giveaway took place from 10-12 p.m. at South Church Plaza on August 8.
The City provided volunteers to aid with traffic flow and milk distribution.
To adhere to social distancing and health guidelines, those wishing to attend were asked to arrive on-site and follow instructions from these volunteers.
Milk is available first come, first served.
Organizers say that it is limited to 2 gallons per family, while supplies last.
