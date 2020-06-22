Waynesville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Check your tickets. A $1.3 million lottery ticket was sold for Sunday's Cash 5 drawing in North Carolina.
According the the N.C. Education Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Haywood County convenience store on Dellwood Drive.
The winning ticket, worth $1,327,872 dollars was sold at the Road Runner and ranks as the 5th highest Cash 5 jackpot won in the game's history.
Sunday's winning numbers were 4-21-26-32-35. The winner beat the odds of 1 in 962,598 and matched all five digits.
Lottery officials say the drawings are held every night and Monday's jackpot is set at $100,000.
