GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The delicate balance between buses, drivers and students in Greenville County Schools is about to fall apart, according to a district spokesperson.
It will take drivers longer to run their routes once elementary school students return to full time in person learning, and that will delay pick up times for middle and high schoolers, according to spokesperson Tim Waller.
MORE: GCS sets tentative date to get elementary students back in class for in-person learning
He estimates 600 middle school and 800 high school students could be late to school every day as a result.
Waller said the bus driver shortage combined with the limited bus capacity is what's causing the strain.
Bus can still only operate at 67% capacity, so with more elementary school students riding each morning the buses will fill up faster. When that happens, drivers will have to stop at the school, drop off the students and then continue their route.
"If it does become a huge issue we're going to have teachers do their best job to try to accommodate those students, but honestly beyond hiring more bus drivers, or the State Department of Education increasing their capacity on buses, I don't know what we can do to alleviate the problem," Waller said.
Transportation director Adam James previously told FOX Carolina the bus driver shortage has been a problem for a while. Waller said they currently have 80 open positions and they are hoping to fill some at a job fair next Tuesday at the Golden Strip Career Center (1120 E. Butler Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.