COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina says it plans to expand civil rights programs with money received from a donation Tuesday.
Williams, an energy company operating the Transco natural gas pipeline, gave the university a gift of $1.5 million.
USC will put the money toward enhancing student learning and expanding exhibits and collections at the Center for Civil Rights History and Research.
Some of the money will be used to interview civil rights-era participants across the state and digitally preserve their histories.
“It is fitting that Williams chose Black History Month to announce this significant gift dedicated to elevating the untold civil rights history of South Carolina,” Congressman Jim Clyburn said. “It is only through teaching this important history that we can fulfill [Alexis] de Tocqueville’s belief that ‘the greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.’ The USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research is well positioned with the support of private and public partners to lead the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.