1 dead, 2 injured after Greenville County multi-car crash

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a crash involving multiple cars Wednesday morning.
The Coroner said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. along Anderson Road near Old Anderson Road.
The driver of a 2002 Nissan SUV was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics, according to the Coroner.
The person in the Nissan was driving southbound on Anderson Road while a 2014 BMW sedan and a 2012 Ford pick-up were driving northbound on Anderson Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Ford pick-up tried to pass the BMW sedan and hit the Nissan head-on. The pickup then sideswiped the BMW.
Both the driver of the BMW and the truck were taken to area hospitals.
This crash is still in the early stage of investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
