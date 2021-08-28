GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Troopers, the crash happened at 5:50 p.m. on South Pleasantburg Drive.
Troopers said a Toyota Camry with two occupants was traveling south on South Pleasantburg Drive and a Charger was traveling north. Both cars had a green light, but the Camry was hit by the Charger when it turned in front of the Charger, said Troopers.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said 72-year-old Sara Jean Landrum Rhoney was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial where she later died.
The driver of the Camry was an 89-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt, injured and taken to the hospital, said Troopers. They also said the driver of the Charger was a 19-year-old who was also seatbelted, injured and taken to the hospital.
