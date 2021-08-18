SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died after a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Spartanburg County Wednesday night.
At 9:25 p.m., a motorcyclist heading north on I-85 near mile marker 74 ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, according to troopers. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later passed away.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
